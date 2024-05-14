JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Sets New 12-Month High at $971.00

Shares of JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 971 ($12.20) and last traded at GBX 961 ($12.07), with a volume of 74307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 955 ($11.99).

JPMorgan Indian Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 923.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 909.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 40.04. The stock has a market cap of £681.54 million, a P/E ratio of 24,075.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Get JPMorgan Indian alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Indian

In other news, insider Jeremy Whitley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 933 ($11.72) per share, for a total transaction of £46,650 ($58,590.81). 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Indian Company Profile

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Indian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Indian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.