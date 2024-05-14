Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $42,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in ASML by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 48,040.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in ASML by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $2.21 on Tuesday, reaching $915.03. The stock had a trading volume of 591,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,113. The company has a market capitalization of $361.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $945.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $831.03.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.04 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.