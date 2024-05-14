Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,789 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $42,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Price Performance

Target stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.96. 2,592,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,627,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Target from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

