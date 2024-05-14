Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,699 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $44,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.16. 380,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,746. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.97.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

