Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 83.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $594.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $576.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $538.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.01%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.35.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total value of $5,647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,558,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total value of $5,647,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,558,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,547 shares of company stock worth $21,541,269. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

