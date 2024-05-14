Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.12. 96,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,269. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.28. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THG. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

