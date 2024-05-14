Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. HSBC cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $869.76.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX traded up $12.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $789.82. 713,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.02, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $672.88 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $788.56 and a 200 day moving average of $803.47.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.