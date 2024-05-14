Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,272 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after purchasing an additional 266,162 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,179.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,603,000 after acquiring an additional 239,901 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $13,455,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,671,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 188,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after purchasing an additional 91,417 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $117.81. 131,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,003. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.14 and its 200-day moving average is $110.43.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

