Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 17.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 8.3% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 212,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 68.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 21,956 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.55. 3,280,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,572,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.98. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $58.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

