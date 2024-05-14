Nicholas Investment Partners LP Invests $418,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 626 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $6,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,647.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,479 shares of company stock valued at $18,687,559 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $889.00.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $31.78 on Tuesday, reaching $882.45. 351,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,814. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $874.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $776.82. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $424.36 and a 1-year high of $956.17.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

