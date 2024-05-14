Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 1,705 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.3 %

Vail Resorts stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.63. 479,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,455. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.16 and its 200 day moving average is $219.33. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.43 and a 52 week high of $258.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.11.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

