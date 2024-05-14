CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Shares Down 1.4%

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.49 and last traded at $55.66. Approximately 3,438,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 11,737,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average of $72.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,069 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,868,000 after purchasing an additional 210,298 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in CVS Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 83,076 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 11.2% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.