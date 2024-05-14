Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Sells 682 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78.

On Monday, March 4th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.43. The company had a trading volume of 14,869,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,364,359. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $176.42.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 20,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 40,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,306,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,298,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

