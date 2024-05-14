Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $54.70 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $54,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.80. 3,055,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,412,581. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.53, for a total value of $4,042,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,707,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,005,846.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.53, for a total transaction of $4,042,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,707,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,005,846.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total value of $2,875,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 614,193 shares of company stock valued at $178,936,148 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Argus boosted their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.61.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

