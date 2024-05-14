Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 27,162 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 879,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,162 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $58,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 44.2% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MetLife by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in MetLife by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 185,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 24.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,522,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,705,000 after acquiring an additional 501,588 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.85.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.31. 2,409,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $74.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.02.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

