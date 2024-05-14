Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,635 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $52,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 3,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 7.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.78. 1,765,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.23.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.