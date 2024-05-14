Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,822 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.15% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $51,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

IEUR traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $59.72. The company had a trading volume of 595,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,166. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.76. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

