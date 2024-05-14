Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 208,598 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1,435.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,598 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.55% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $49,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $942,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 133,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.45. The stock had a trading volume of 124,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,640. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.33. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $189.35 and a 12 month high of $249.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

