Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,283 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 551,680 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $51,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,622,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,764 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in TJX Companies by 350.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,078,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $184,714,000 after buying an additional 1,617,367 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 225.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,137,256 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $189,959,000 after buying an additional 1,480,837 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $115,982,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in TJX Companies by 105.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,378,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $211,428,000 after buying an additional 1,223,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,707,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,540. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $102.84.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

