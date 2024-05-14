Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 844,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,602 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $48,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $259,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBIN stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.77. 33,917 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.00.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

