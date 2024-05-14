Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,588 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $46,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.65. 689,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $252.83 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

