First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:FGB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.91. 186,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,159. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $3.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

