International Paper (NYSE:IP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%.

International Paper has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years. International Paper has a payout ratio of 67.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Paper to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.4%.

IP stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.85. 3,621,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,471,480. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.33 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. International Paper’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IP. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $331,402 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

