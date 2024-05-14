Lmcg Investments LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Webster Financial by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.21. The company had a trading volume of 723,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $53.39.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

