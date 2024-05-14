D Orazio & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 6,811,783 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,021 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,378,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,632,000 after purchasing an additional 175,038 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,049,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,896,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,223,000 after purchasing an additional 411,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,469,056 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,001,000 after purchasing an additional 538,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,622,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,256,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $27.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 billion. Analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.3406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 16.25%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.73%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.