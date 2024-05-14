D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,137 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,137 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 12.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,019,999,000 after buying an additional 12,883,347 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 4,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $286,352,000 after buying an additional 9,294,209 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HP by 145.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,090,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $156,535,000 after buying an additional 3,613,742 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 104.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,352,558 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $112,014,000 after buying an additional 2,225,530 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,954,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,711,019. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

