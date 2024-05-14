D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 1,132 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS CBOE traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.55. 677,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 93.94 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CBOE

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.