D Orazio & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

TFC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,991,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,291,762. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $40.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

