D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 166 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,421,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,242,000 after buying an additional 91,911 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,247,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,832,000 after purchasing an additional 105,799 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,821,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,583,000 after purchasing an additional 165,190 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,646,000 after purchasing an additional 87,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,507,000 after purchasing an additional 88,131 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.33. 1,180,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,042. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.58. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.42 and a 12-month high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $784,493.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $1,365,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,711,492 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HIG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.