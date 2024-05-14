2,469 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Acquired by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,469 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,434. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.31 and its 200 day moving average is $103.15. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $121.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

