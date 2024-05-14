D Orazio & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,327,000 after purchasing an additional 180,888 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,047,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 52,203 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,190,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,642,000 after acquiring an additional 102,273 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,744,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,068,000 after acquiring an additional 491,350 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Infosys Stock Up 0.2 %

Infosys stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,394,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,464,678. The stock has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

