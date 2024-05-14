Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,940 Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 33.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,452,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,935,000 after acquiring an additional 300,747 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 16.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $350,237.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $31,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,179.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $350,237.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,068 shares of company stock worth $1,637,583 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LKFN. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens increased their target price on Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:LKFN traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.53. The stock had a trading volume of 49,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.69. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $73.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

