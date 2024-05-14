Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $545,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.86. The company had a trading volume of 32,347,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,409,055. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

