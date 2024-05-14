Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 109,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 10,296.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Xylem by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 351.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after acquiring an additional 78,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 811,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,780,000 after purchasing an additional 109,918 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.70.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XYL traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.07. The company had a trading volume of 949,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,689. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $143.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

