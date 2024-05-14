Lmcg Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Snowflake by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 154.8% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.77.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,803,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,121,037. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.61. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.40 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,906,900 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

