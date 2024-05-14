Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 2,090 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWC. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,302. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.30. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

