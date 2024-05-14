Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 6,869 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,238 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 358.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA remained flat at $39.70 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,432,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,962,340. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.