Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NSC traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,948. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.75 and its 200-day moving average is $235.51. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.74.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

