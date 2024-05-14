Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 571 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $836,300. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,899,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.30.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

