Nicholas Investment Partners LP Decreases Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,339 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,839,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,524,000 after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,821,000 after buying an additional 97,260 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 91,508 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after acquiring an additional 27,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Marten Transport Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MRTN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $18.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,020. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $249.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.