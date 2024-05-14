GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.60

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 1521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

GAMCO Investors Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $612.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

