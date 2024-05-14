Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 103,387 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,612,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,387 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $118,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,520,000 after acquiring an additional 120,665 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,650,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 429,936 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,832,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,595 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

MDLZ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,912,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,747. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average is $71.26. The firm has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

