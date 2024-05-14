Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.91

Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 139580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Barings BDC

Barings BDC Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 45.35%. The company had revenue of $69.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 84.55%.

Insider Transactions at Barings BDC

In other Barings BDC news, insider Michael Freno acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $267,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 71,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,240.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Barings BDC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at about $329,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 5.6% in the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 7.0% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 258,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,931 shares during the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.