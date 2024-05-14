Short Interest in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Declines By 34.1%

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the April 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
A number of research firms recently commented on ROIC. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.
Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,134. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.21). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 200.00%.
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.
