Short Interest in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Declines By 34.1%

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the April 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ROIC. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 155.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,134. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.21). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

