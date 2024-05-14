MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.38

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.38 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 88336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

MOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.25 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.15.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $63.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 694.31% and a negative net margin of 226.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. SAL Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 130.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.

