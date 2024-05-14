North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Hits New 12-Month High at $4,130.00

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,130 ($51.87) and last traded at GBX 4,130 ($51.87), with a volume of 5521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,030 ($50.62).

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,707.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,749. The stock has a market capitalization of £556.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9,828.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Get North Atlantic Smaller Cos alerts:

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a GBX 68.50 ($0.86) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from North Atlantic Smaller Cos’s previous dividend of $20.00. North Atlantic Smaller Cos’s payout ratio is currently -5,238.10%.

Insider Transactions at North Atlantic Smaller Cos

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Company Profile

In related news, insider Julian Fagge purchased 523 shares of North Atlantic Smaller Cos stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,800 ($47.73) per share, with a total value of £19,874 ($24,961.07). Corporate insiders own 43.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Cos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Cos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.