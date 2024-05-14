Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 2.5%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.08 and last traded at $17.70. 14,623,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 69,126,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.69.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 5.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 110,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,915,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,002,000 after purchasing an additional 441,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

