Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 5.2%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $11.47. 34,554,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 42,656,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

