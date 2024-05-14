Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Trading 1.1% Higher

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.76 and last traded at $37.76. 1,077,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,829,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.59.

Halliburton Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,415,304 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

