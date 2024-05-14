QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Up 5.5%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.30. 5,822,032 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 8,914,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 4.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.38.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $134,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 731,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,150.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $211,448.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 556,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,005.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $134,752.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 731,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,150.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,661 shares of company stock worth $785,018 in the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QuantumScape by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,484,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,750,000 after purchasing an additional 656,646 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 240.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,256,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after buying an additional 3,004,964 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,679,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after buying an additional 251,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $18,482,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its position in QuantumScape by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,610,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,144,000 after acquiring an additional 129,239 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

